Vietnam, China conduct joint border patrol
The Lung Cu border guard station under the Border Guard Command of the northern province of Ha Giang on March 21 conducted a joint patrol along the Vietnam-China border with the Fu Ning border guard unit under the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
During the operation, the two sides met to discuss border security and other related issues. The patrol covered the section of the shared border between Marker No. 424 and Marker No. 426, ensuring the protection and integrity of the boundary markers.
Observations from the joint work confirmed that the markers remain intact, reflecting the stability and development of border communities on both sides. Local residents have not only maintained stable livelihoods but also actively contributed to border security, adhering to regulations and agreements governing the area.
The joint patrol was part of a cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and its Chinese counterpart, signed on November 12, 2017, in a bid to strengthen bilateral friendship, border management, and solidarity./.