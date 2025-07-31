Vietnam, China conclude first joint military training exercise

Throughout the 10-day event, the two ground forces maintain close coordination and strictly follow training plans. (Photo: VNA)

The first joint army training exercise of the Vietnamese and Chinese ground forces wrapped up at Jianglong Chongzuo Training Base in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on July 30.



The exercise, running from July 21-30, mobilised 140 officers and soldiers from both sides, together with more than 20 vehicles and over 170 pieces of equipment. It focused on major military disciplines such as reconnaissance, camouflage, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations, marksmanship, medical aid, chemical defence, field logistics, and coordinated tactical operations. In particular, the UAV exercises involved six practical combat scenarios in mountainous terrain, enhancing reconnaissance, strike, and rescue capabilities while improving coordination between the two forces.



Throughout the 10-day event, the two ground forces maintained close coordination, strictly followed training plans, and ensured absolute safety for personnel and equipment. Cultural and sports exchanges within the programme, including basketball, table tennis, chess, calligraphy, traditional medicine, and artistic performances, also helped strengthen mutual understanding and trust.

The Vietnamese army at the closing ceremony on July 30 (Photo: VNA)

At the closing ceremony, Major General Nguyen Van Lich, Deputy Commander of Vietnam's Military Region 1, affirmed that the training exercise contributed to concretising the joint statement between high-ranking leaders of both nations, describing its outcomes as a vivid demonstration for the effective cooperation between the two armies.



He affirmed that the successful conclusion of the exercise marked a significant step forward in enhancing practical coordination between the two sides for regional peace, stability, and border security.



Major General Chen Liang, Deputy Commander of the Southern Theater Command’s Ground Force of the People’s Liberation Army of China, hailed the training as a concrete step in implementing shared commitments to strengthen military cooperation and deepen a profound friendship described as “both comrades and brothers”.



He underscored China’s readiness to work with Vietnam to expand joint training initiatives and elevate practical cooperation between the two militaries, contributing to bolstering the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and building the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance./.