Vietnam, China boost people-to-people exchanges for mutual understanding

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (L) and President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Yang Wanming. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh on February 27 paid a courtesy call to President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Yang Wanming as he has begun his tenure in China.

Binh stressed that the Vietnamese Party and State highly value the consolidation and strengthening of friendship and cooperation with the Chinese Party, State and people, considering it a top priority and a strategic choice in Vietnam’s foreign policy.

According to the ambassador, reinforcing a solid social foundation is one of the six key directions agreed upon by top leaders of both countries to further bolster Vietnam-China ties.

He expressed his willingness to work closely with the association to effectively realise the common perceptions reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, facilitate high-level exchanges, people-to-people diplomacy, and friendly cooperation between localities, contributing to their mutual understanding, friendship and practical collaboration.

Yang, in reply, affirmed his readiness to work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy in China and relevant Vietnamese agencies to build on the past successes and effectively hold friendship exchange activities within the framework of high-level exchange programmes between the two countries.

He expressed support for strengthening cooperation between localities and enhancing people-to-people exchanges, particularly among the younger generations, through bilateral and multilateral humanistic exchanges, contributing to the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and building the China-Vietnam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Both sides acknowledged the substantial progress in Vietnam-China relations across various areas under the strategic guidance of their Party and State leaders. The successful co-hosting of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in January exemplified this progress, setting the stage for a year of vibrant humanistic exchanges./.