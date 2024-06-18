Vietnam, China bolster stable, sustainable ties

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (R) and Vice Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Fu Ziying (Photo: VNA)

At the event, both officials affirmed the traditional friendship and fraternal ties between the two nations which have been nurtured and treasured by generations of leaders of the two Parties and states over time.They expressed their delight at the historic visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong to China in October 2022 and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President Xi Jinping in December 2023 which resulted in the upgrade of the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and the building of a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.Speaking highly of the robust development of cooperation ties between the two legislative bodies in the past time, they agreed to continue promoting the concretisation of the signed agreements and the perceptions reached by high-level leaders, helping bolster the bilateral ties into a stable, healthy and sustainable manner in the coming time.Vu laid a stress on the significance of cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Chinese National People’s Congress to the relations between the two Parties and States, expressing his hope that the two sides will promote their roles in developing the bilateral collaboration into a more effective and practical fashion, while continuing to enhance delegation exchanges at all levels to improve political trust.He asked China to continue to open market for Vietnamese seafood, fruits, and cattle and poultry meat, boost cooperation in transport connectivity, and remove roadblocks in several industrial cooperation projects.He suggested both sides continue consolidating the referendum platform, expand local cooperation, speed up tourism cooperation recovery, and effectively and practically implement exchange activities between political-socio organisations.Regarding the East Sea issue, the two sides should respect each other’s legitimate rights in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, well control disagreements at sea, and maintain peace and stability, he added.Fu, for his part, affirmed that China always sees Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy, recommending both sides step up delegation exchanges at all levels, coordinate at multilateral forums, and promote cooperation in various areas, including legislation to create a favourable investment and business climate for enterprises of the two countries.The Foreign Affairs Committee stands ready to work with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations to well implement the signed agreements and perceptions reached by high-level leaders, contributing to developing and deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and building a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, he added./.