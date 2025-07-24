Making news
Vietnam, Chile boost parliamentary cooperation
Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Nguyen Viet Cuong suggested several measures for enhancing parliamentary cooperation betwene the two countries while addressing the Chilean Senate’s Committee of Foreign Relations on July 22.
In his remarks at the committee's session in Valparaiso, Cuong, invited by Committee Chair Ivan Moreira Barros, highlighted Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and respect for international law.
He stressed that Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Chile.
The ambassador also expressed the hope to expand bilateral cooperation across a range of fields, including defence, renewable energy, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.
To further parliamentary links, he proposed increased delegation visits, greater engagement through the Vietnam – Chile Parliamentary Friendship Group, and the sharing of legislative experience in emerging areas such as digital transformation, sustainable development, gender equality, and social welfare./.