Vietnam chairs consultation on NPT RevCon 11 with Middle East, North Africa countries

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations and President-designate of the 11th Review Conference (RevCon 11) of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), chaired a consultation for Middle East and North Africa (MENA) member states of the treaty in Amman, Jordan, from January 7–8.



Following similar regional consultations for Asia–Pacific countries in Hanoi in last October and African countries in Addis Ababa in last November, this was the third event hosted by Vietnam in preparation for the 2026 NPT Review Conference.



Co-organised by Vietnam in coordination with the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) and the European Union (EU), bringing together representatives from 30 countries, international organisations, research institutions and think tanks from across the Middle East and North Africa, the consultation provided a platform for NPT member states in the region to exchange views on positions, priorities and concrete proposals, thereby supporting Vietnam, in its capacity as President-designate, in effectively preparing for the organisation and substantive discussions of the 2026 Review Conference.



In the opening session, UNODA conveyed a message from Izumi Nakamitsu, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, underscoring the importance of the Review Conference in promoting unity, cooperation and renewed commitment to nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and the peaceful use of nuclear energy, while affirming strong support for Vietnam’s role as President.



Daifallah Ali Al-Fayez, Secretary-General of Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, described the NPT as a cornerstone of international peace and security, particularly in the Middle East, and viewed the conference as an opportunity to build trust and advance concrete actions to balance the treaty’s three pillars. Meanwhile, EU Special Envoy for Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Stephen Klement reaffirmed the EU’s strong commitment to the full implementation of the NPT, including the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy in accordance with the treaty.



Ambassador Viet noted that the increasingly complex international security environment calls for enhanced unity and cooperation to strengthen the NPT review process, one of the most central multilateral mechanisms for global peace and security. He outlined Vietnam’s priorities as President-designate and pledged to conduct the conference in a transparent, balanced and inclusive manner, fully reflecting the legitimate interests and concerns of all member states. He also encouraged MENA countries to continue contributing actively and responsibly to the 2026 Review Conference.



During seven thematic sessions, participants engaged in substantive exchanges on key issues of the NPT review process. Delegates expressed concern over current international security challenges and their implications for the conference, while voicing support and expectations for Vietnam’s balanced and effective stewardship. They highlighted regional priorities across all three pillars of the treaty, stressing that full implementation of the NPT and the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons are vital steps toward strengthening the NPT regime and global peace and security.



The 11th NPT Review Conference is scheduled to take place at the UN Headquarters in New York from April 27 to May 22./.