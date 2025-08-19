Vietnam celebrates UNESCO recognition of sacred Yen Tu Buddhist complex

Quynh Lam Pagoda is part of the Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes. (Photo: VNA)

The northern province of Quang Ninh unveiled the global values of the Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes at a press conference in the locality on August 17.



The event celebrated the complex’s designation as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site on July 12, 2025. The recognition is a source of immense pride for Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh provinces, and Hai Phong city, while affirming the global importance of Truc Lam Buddhist Zen sect.



This is the second trans-provincial heritage site, following Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago, which spans Quang Ninh and Hai Phong city.



According to the organising board, the recognition was the culmination of a persistent journey and close coordination between sectors and localities. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and difficult terrain across the three localities, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, and Hai Phong worked closely to host multiple seminars and consultations with agencies and experts to finalise the nomination dossier.



Leaders from their Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism shared details about collaboration implementation plans, protection planning, promotion strategies to highlight the site's global significance, attract visitors, and develop tourism.

At the press conference to unveil the global significance of the Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes in Quang Ninh on August 17. (Photo: VNA)

Most Venerable Thich Thanh Quyet, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council, provided insights into the challenging three-month defence of the heritage dossier before the World Heritage Committee. He detailed the negotiations with 20 foreign ambassadors and those with influential voices in protecting the sacred Yen Tu mountain range’s position and role, during which the Vietnamese delegation presented documentation, historical evidence, and cultural values to convince the diplomats.



The Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes comprises 12 sites across forested mountains, lowlands, and river valleys in Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, and Hai Phong. It has a core area of 525.75 hectares and a buffer zone of 4,380.19 hectares.



The complex, with Truc Lam Buddhism as its core, was established in the 13th century by the Tran Dynasty’s kings, especially King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong. the sect has fostered multiple values, making special and sustainable contributions to the cultural and spiritual heritage of humanity.



Its UNESCO recognition exemplifies the unique combination of the state, religion, and the people in shaping the Vietnamese national identity. It features a sacred landscape formed through a close and continuous interaction with nature, along with an ethical system rooted in a love for peace, self-cultivation, tolerance, compassion, and harmony between humanity and nature./.