Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Vietnam calls on parties involved to respect its sovereignty over Truong Sa

The Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Pham Thu Hang reaffirmed that Vietnam has a solid historical and legal basis to assert its sovereignty over Truong Sa, including Thi Tu Island.
  The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokesperson Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)  

Vietnam has requested the parties concerned to respect its sovereignty over Truong Sa (Spratly), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokesperson Pham Thu Hang told the press on October 16 in response to a question regarding the recent incident in the territorial waters of Thi Tu (Thitu) Island, part of Truong Sa, between vessels of Chinese and Philippine competent agencies.

Hang reaffirmed that Vietnam has a solid historical and legal basis to assert its sovereignty over Truong Sa, including Thi Tu Island.

For the incident, she said, Vietnam is deeply concerned about the information publicly released by the relevant parties, urging them to exercise restraint, act responsibly, and respect international law, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), and relevant international regulations on maritime security and safety, including the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREG) issued by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

These moves will create a favourable atmosphere for negotiations for an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS 1982, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, security, and safety in the East Sea and the region, she added./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top