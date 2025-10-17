Making news
Vietnam calls on parties involved to respect its sovereignty over Truong Sa
Hang reaffirmed that Vietnam has a solid historical and legal basis to assert its sovereignty over Truong Sa, including Thi Tu Island.
For the incident, she said, Vietnam is deeply concerned about the information publicly released by the relevant parties, urging them to exercise restraint, act responsibly, and respect international law, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), and relevant international regulations on maritime security and safety, including the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREG) issued by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).
These moves will create a favourable atmosphere for negotiations for an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS 1982, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, security, and safety in the East Sea and the region, she added./.