Vietnam calls for support from France in bolstering cooperation with EU



At a reception for Mayor of France’s Le Havre city Édouard Philippe in Hanoi, Vice Chairman Man expressed his hope that through the visit, the French delegation will gain a better understanding of the culture, history, and people of Vietnam, and explore cooperation potential and opportunities between the two sides, especially in logistics and seaport services.



The legislator spoke highly of contributions by Philippe, in his capacity as Prime Minister of France for 2017-2020, and Le Havre’s Mayor and President of the Le Havre Seine Métropole urban community at present. He also spoke on promoting relations between Vietnam and France and the EU at large, especially after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) came into force in 2020.



Vietnam and France hold substantial potential to step up collaboration across spheres, and raise their bilateral trade in the time ahead, he said, noting that Vietnam attaches importance to the partnership and comprehensive cooperation with the EU and its member countries.



Man called France a gateway for Vietnam to access Europe, and emphasised the country’s important role as a founding member of the EU in helping Vietnam foster its cooperation with the bloc.

The year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-France diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.



Man said he hopes that the two sides will complete the contents reached by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher this year, including the inauguration of the elevated section Hanoi’s metro line 3 and the organisation of a conference on cooperation between Vietnamese and French localities slated for April in Hanoi.



He called on the French city to continue assisting Vietnamese educational institutions in seeking new partners and helping Vietnam improve the capacity of officials and public servants while enhancing cooperation in priority areas like renewable energy, climate change response, and digital transformation.



The legislator suggested Philippe promote collaboration between Le Havre with Vietnamese localities and the Vietnam-France relationship as well as organise delegation exchanges.



Man noted his hope that the French Senate will soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), continue implementing the EVFTA and urge the EU to soon remove the “yellow card” on Vietnam’s seafood exports.



For his part, Philippe expressed his impression on Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, saying the Vietnam-France relationship has been developing fruitfully and the two countries should work to deepen the partnership it in the time ahead.



The mayor said his visit aims to explore cooperation opportunities between Le Harve and Vietnamese localities, contributing to boosting the Vietnam-France relationship.



He affirmed France’s consistent and clear foreign policy in developing its cooperation with Vietnam, and that France backs the signing of the EVFTA which will facilitate economic development as well as political ties between the two sides.



The effective implementation of the agreement will bring pragmatic interests to people of both sides while helping to accelerate the ratification of the EVIPA by parliaments of EU member countries in the coming time, he said./.