Making news
Vietnam calls for stronger int’l efforts in disarmament, non-proliferation
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, held that the current international security environment is the most complex in decades, which may adversely affect common efforts by the international community.
In that context, countries should strengthen international efforts in disarmament and non-proliferation to protect the hard-earned achievements, he said, calling for the joint promotion of a framework for effectively responding to new challenges and areas like cyber security and outer space issues.
In that process, it is necessary to continue complying with the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, promote the peaceful settlement of international disputes, maintain the centrality of multilateralism, and boost the mechanism for global disarmament, according to the diplomat.
Giang also reaffirmed Vietnam’s readiness to actively engage in the committee’s common works and support for efforts for the sake of a world of peace, stability, and development.
At the debate, which attracted nearly 140 member states and observers, most participants shared the view that international security is facing many unpredictable challenges such as armed conflicts, risks of nuclear threats and use, and risks of weapons falling into the hands of terrorist groups and crime gangs or used for illegal purposes.
Many affirmed that promoting diplomacy and dialogue remains an effective measure for easing tensions, deepening mutual understanding, and creating a favourable environment for international peace and security.
The Disarmament and International Security Committee (First Committee) is one of the six main ones of the UN General Assembly. Its current session is set to last until early November./.