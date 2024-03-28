Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN in Geneva (L) (Photo: VNA)



Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN in Geneva, on March 27 called on parties involved in armed conflicts to strictly abide by international humanitarian law and rules with regard to the protection of the civilian population and infrastructure.



Delivering a speech at the discussion on the supervision and implementation of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action held in the framework of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s 55th session in Geneva, he stressed that the parties must avoid attacking, destroying, removing, or rendering useless objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population as well as respect, protect, and create favourable conditions for humanitarian assistance forces and supplies.



Furthermore, the international community needs to make concerted efforts to protect essential infrastructure of the civilians, and countries and competent sides, particularly international organisations, should enhance cooperation and focus on promoting sustainable development in areas where residents are affected by wars.



The diplomat said that the global and regional political and security situations which have developed in a complicated and unprecedented fashion have left damaging impacts on all nations.



He affirmed that the enjoyment of human rights is facing formidable challenges, with the right to life threatened by armed violence and explosive remnants of war and the access to economic, social and cultural rights in choppy waters due to demolition of the essential civilian infrastructure.



Dung’s speech is another imprint Vietnam has made while serving as a member of the UNHRC for the 2023-2025 tenure. The country has made practical and responsible contributions to the council and engaged in the settlement of issues of the international community’s concern./.