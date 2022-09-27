Vietnam calls for enhanced trust to ease nuclear risk

A favourable international environment is needed to promote trust and friendship among countries in order to achieve the effective the disarmament of the nuclear weapons, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said.



Addressing a meeting held by the UN General Assembly to mark International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons in New York on September 26, Giang emphasised international law observance, countries’ fulfillment of obligations and the implementation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).



The global nuclear disarmament is a long-term goal of the UN which, however, will face headwinds, the ambassador noted.



Vietnam proposes intensifying dialogues and negotiations of international agreements on the reduction of nuclear weapons and fissile materials, Giang said, stressing the need to raise public awareness of catastrophic consequences of the weapons.



He also reiterated Vietnam’s consistent policy of supporting nuclear disarmament, towards the total elimination of the weapons, as well as the country’s commitment to seriously fulfilling its obligations under relevant treaties, including the NPT, the TPNW, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), and the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ).



In his remarks, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged all states to use every avenue of dialogue, diplomacy and negotiation to ease tensions, reduce risk and eliminate the nuclear threat.



“I pledge to work closely with all member states to forge a new consensus around how we can collectively defuse these threats and achieve our shared goal of peace,” he said./.