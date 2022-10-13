Vietnam calls for end to conflicts in Ukraine

Vietnam continues to call for an end to conflicts, the restoration of peace, and the protection of people’s security and safety and essential infrastructure facilities, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said at a recent emergency session of the 77th UN General Assembly on the situation in Ukraine.



The ambassador noted that Vietnam keeps a close watch on and has special concern over recent developments in the European country.



He stressed the need to observe the UN Charter and basic principles of international law, including those prescribing no intervention in each other’s internal affairs, neither use of force nor threat to use force in international relations, the peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law, and respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.



The diplomat also called on sides to persistently promote dialogues and negotiations to seek long-term solutions to disputes in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, with legitimate interests of relevant sides taken into account, for peace and stability in the region and the world.



Vietnam welcomes and supports diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, including the endeavours by the UN Secretary General and other concerned parties, and stands ready to actively contribute to the efforts as well as the reconstruction and restoration in Ukraine, he said.



The General Assembly on October 12 adopted a resolution on the situation in Ukraine./.