Vietnam calls for end to conflict in Ukraine at UNGA’s emergency session

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has stressed the need to give the top priority to ending the conflict, restoring peace, and protecting security and safety of civilians and civil infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.



Addressing the UN General Assembly’s 11th Emergency Special Session on the Ukrainian situation on November 14, Giang said that the parties involved need to persistently promote dialogues and negotiations to find a long-term peaceful solution to disagreements on the basis of conformity to and respect for international law and the UN Charter, with their legitimate interests and concerns taken into account, for peace and stability in the region and the world.



Having experienced decades-long struggles for national independence and independence protection, Vietnam is deeply aware of the importance of overcoming war consequences to reconstruct the country, maintain sustainable peace and stabilise people's lives, he said.



Therefore, Vietnam believes that in all conflicts, relevant parties and international partners should make every effort to contribute to the settlement of war consequences, in accordance with international law, he stressed.



Emphasising the importance of ensuring the urgent humanitarian needs of people, the Vietnamese representative stated that the support of the international community is very necessary, and affirmed Vietnam is willing to make active contributions to the diplomatic process, and reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine.



At the session, the UN General Assembly adopted a text titled “Furtherance of remedy and reparation for aggression against Ukraine” with 94 votes in favour, 14 against, and 73 abstentions./.