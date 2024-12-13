Vietnam calls for ceasefire, more humanitarian aid in Gaza

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet speaks at the session of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam supports all efforts to ensure the safe and effective operations of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), including ensuring that sufficient resources are available for the agency to carry out its mandate, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has said.

The official made the statement while addressing a special emergency session of the UN General Assembly chaired by its President Philemon Yang in New York on December 4 and 11 to discuss the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Viet expressed his deep concern over the prolonged conflict in Gaza and the escalating tensions in other hotspots in the Middle East, while emphasising the crucial role played by UNRWA in providing essential aid for the Palestinian people.

He called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the region and urged all parties to unconditionally release all hostages, including ASEAN citizens.

Viet also condemned attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, calling on all parties to exercise restraint, strictly adhere to the UN Charter, international law, relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council, as well as interim measures of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Deputy Minister applauded efforts made by some countries in promoting a ceasefire, and urged the UNSC member states to strive for a compromise to achieve a breakthrough solution for the multifaceted crisis in Gaza and across the Middle East.

On this occasion, Viet reaffirmed Vietnam's firm support for the Palestinian people in exercising their rights to self-determination and realising their aspirations to become a full member of the UN.

Vietnam strongly supports the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 lines, in accordance with international law and relevant resolutions of the UN, he said.

At the meeting, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, and a resolution supporting the UNRWA in carrying out its humanitarian mission for the Palestinian people, with an overwhelming majority of votes in favor. Vietnam voted in support of both resolutions./.