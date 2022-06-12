Making news
Vietnam, Burundi sign agreement on visa exemption
An agreement to this effect was inked on June 10 by Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations on behalf of the Government of Vietnam, and Ambassador Zéphyrin Maniratanga, Permanent Representative of Burundi to the United Nations on behalf of the Government of Burundi.
Under the agreement, Vietnamese citizens and Burundian citizens holding valid diplomatic or official passports are exempted from visas with a temporary stay of no more than 90 days from the date of entry.
Citizens of the two countries who are members of diplomatic missions, consular offices or representative offices at international organisations located in the other’s territory, and members of their families holding diplomatic or official passports are exempt from visa during the working term.
The signing of the agreement is expected to facilitate the exchange of delegations between the two countries, contributing to promoting bilateral relations between Vietnam and Burundi.
Vietnam and Burundi established diplomatic relations on April 16, 1975./.