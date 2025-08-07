Vietnam, Bulgaria seek to enhance bilateral relations

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet (L) meets with Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev. Photo: VNA

Minister Georgiev congratulated Nguyet on her appointment at a time of special significance in the bilateral relations as the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.



He affirmed that Bulgaria always considers Vietnam a leading important partner in the Asia-Pacific region. With the foundation of traditional friendship and recent positive developments, the minister assessed that Vietnam and Bulgaria have all the necessary conditions to upgrade their relationship, in line with the long-term vision and political will of their high-ranking leaders.



He also emphasised that there remains great potential for bilateral cooperation, especially in the context of global supply chain restructuring and the growing trend of countries striving to enhance strategic autonomy.



Appreciating the nearly 30% increase in bilateral trade in 2024, the official proposed both sides continue making the most of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to boost investment flows, expand markets, and strengthen economic connectivity. He also suggested the two sides actively coordinate to review the possibility of signing cooperation documents and recommend priority orientations, aiming to develop the bilateral relationship in a more substantive and effective manner.