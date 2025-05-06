Vietnam Buddhist Sangha leader welcomes global Vesak delegates

Venerable Thich Tri Quang, the Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) presents gifts to heads of international Buddhist delegations attending Vesak 2025. (VNA)

The UN Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025 in Vietnam will further strengthen solidarity and offer meaningful contributions to global peace and development, according to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, the Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS).

Receiving heads of international Buddhist delegations attending Vesak 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 5, Quang expressed confidence that with over 500 speeches and presentations, the event will represent a significant contribution of Buddhism to human knowledge. It will further strengthen solidarity and make important contributions to the world.

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, the Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) receives heads of international Buddhist delegations attending Vesak 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit, President of the International Council for the Day of Vesak (ICDV), emphasised that the 2025 theme, “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” reflects the shared vision of the UN and Vietnam, including the VBS, in upholding inclusivity and the principle of “leaving no one behind.”

He highly praised Vietnam’s preparations and expressed confidence in the success of Vesak 2025, hoping to continue deepening cooperation with Vietnamese Buddhism.

Following the reception, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang and the international Buddhist delegates paid their respects to the sacred relic of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc’s heart, which was formally enshrined at Vietnam Quoc Tu (Vietnam National Pagoda) earlier the same day.

This year marks the 20th UN Day of Vesak Celebrations, with Vietnam having hosted the event four times. A highlight of the 2025 event is the ceremonial enshrinement of the historical Buddha’s relics, brought from India, symbolising Buddhist harmony and its peaceful message./.