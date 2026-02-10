Vietnam, Brazil step up trade promotion cooperation

A view of the signing ceremony. Photo: VNA

The MoU was signed by the Brazil–Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (BVC) and the Espirito Santo Chapter of the Brazil–Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCBV-ES) to enhance cooperation and expand business opportunities for enterprises from the two countries, with support from the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil.

The signing ceremony held in Sao Paulo on February 7 saw the attendance of Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Brazil Pham Hong Trang, and leaders and members of both chambers.

Under the agreement, the two sides agreed to strengthen coordination in supporting businesses, organising trade promotion delegations, sharing strategic market information, and implementing initiatives aimed at fostering bilateral business development.

Speaking at the event, Nghi highlighted the important role of cooperation among trade promotion organisations in advancing Vietnam–Brazil economic relations. He affirmed that closer coordination between the chambers would directly facilitate business connectivity and generate tangible outcomes, thereby contributing to the expansion of trade and investment between the two countries.

BVC President Victor Key described the MoU as more than a symbolic gesture, calling it a long-term commitment to connecting networks, sharing knowledge, and transforming opportunities into concrete projects. Meanwhile, CCBV-ES President Bernard Vassas noted that Brazil–Vietnam cooperation should not be limited to trade alone but also extend to areas such as culture and sports, helping enhance mutual understanding and lay a sustainable foundation for a long-term partnership.

Following the signing, the two chambers are expected to jointly roll out trade promotion activities, organise shared events, support their members, and develop a common agenda to further consolidate and deepen Vietnam–Brazil economic and trade relations./.