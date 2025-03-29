Vietnam, Brazil issue joint statement on deepening strategic partnership

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva delivers a speech at the Vietnam-Brazil Economic Forum. Photo: VNA

Announced during Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s state visit to Vietnam on March 27-29, the joint statement underscores the enduring friendship built on shared values of peace, respect for international law, cooperation and development. Announced during Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s state visit to Vietnam on March 27-29, the joint statement underscores the enduring friendship built on shared values of peace, respect for international law, cooperation and development.

Central to this renewed partnership is the Action Plan to Implement the Strategic Partnership for 2025-2030, a bold roadmap that outlines collaboration in six key pillars: politics, defence, security, and global challenges; economic, trade, and investment ties; science, technology, and innovation; climate change and environmental protection; education, culture, sports, tourism, and people-to-people diplomacy; as well as consular affairs and community support. Both leaders expressed confidence that the roadmap’s implementation will unlock new growth potential and deliver tangible benefits to both countries.

In a bid to accelerate cooperation, the two sides agreed to fast-track negotiations and finalise key agreements on investment facilitation, judicial cooperation, legal affairs, and cybersecurity. They also hailed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), reinforcing football diplomacy as a bridge to strengthen cultural ties.

The leaders also commended the fruitful outcomes of the Vietnam-Brazil Economic Forum, where government leaders and business executives discussed enhanced trade and investment prospects. Recognising economic collaboration as a vital pillar of bilateral ties, both sides pledged to boost trade volume to 15 billion USD by 2030 while diversifying trade to unlock new opportunities in sectors such as animal protein and aircraft manufacturing.

President Lula da Silva thanked Vietnam for its decision to open its market to Brazilian beef. In response, Brazil announced the removal of its import ban on tilapia and its decision to allow imports of various shrimp products in line with international standards. Regarding pangasius (tra fish), Brazil committed to expediting technical evaluations to facilitate trade in this sector.

The two sides also expressed optimism about expanding cooperation in the civil and military aviation sectors, emphasising the potential for partnerships in advanced industries.

Considering Vietnam’s strides in economic innovation and global integration, President Lula da Silva announced Brazil’s recognition of Vietnam as a market economy.

The two leaders reaffirmed their interest in expanding economic relations between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), of which Brazil is a member. As Mercosur’s rotating President in the second half of 2025, Brazil pledged to discuss a balanced and mutually beneficial framework for this goal, aligning with both nations’ economic policies.

They highlighted the potential for scientific and technological cooperation between Vietnam and Brazil, stressing the importance of expanding partnerships in research, development, and innovation to promote sustainable development and improve living standards.

A consensus was reached to sustain dialogue on bioenergy, renewable energy, and other initiatives supporting energy transition and reducing inequalities among nations.

State President Luong Cuong reaffirmed Vietnam's backing for Brazil's initiatives within the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty framework, of which Brazil is a founding member, and committed to joint efforts against hunger in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Vietnam also praised Brazil’s priorities in healthcare, trade, investment and finance, climate change, AI governance, the reform of the multilateral peace and security system, and BRICS institutional development during Brazil's rotating presidency.

Both sides reaffirmed their national commitment to multilateralism, full respect for the United Nations Charter, international law, as well as independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states.

They reiterated the urgent need for global governance reform to amplify developing nations’ meaningful voices in decision-making bodies, allowing them to better integrate into the current geopolitical landscape.

Their adherence to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change was underscored, alongside their welcome of the UN General Assembly’s unanimous adoption of the UN Convention against Cybercrime.

Lula da Silva extended a formal invitation to President Cuong and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to visit Brazil at a mutually convenient time, which was warmly accepted./.