Vietnam boosts cooperation with Algerian localities

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh at the meeting with Touggourt Governor Othmane Abdelaziz (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh has paid a working trip to Touggourt and Ouargla provinces to enhance cooperation between localities of the two countries across multiple fields.



During the visit to these provinces, the delegation met with both provincial governors and head of local departments, organised market research discussions, and explored cooperation and investment opportunities in politics, economics, trade, tourism and cultural exchange.



In Touggourt province, Khanh held talks with Governor Othmane Abdelaziz and co-chaired a discussion with local officials and businesses. At the events, Abdelaziz praised Vietnam's recent development achievements, particularly in agriculture and high-tech industries, while briefing the Vietnamese Ambassador on Touggourt's tourism development plans to boost the local economy, as well as improvements in education, healthcare, agriculture, security, and administrative reforms.



Abdelaziz also introduced the locality’s development potential in agriculture, handicraft, mineral resources, and oil and gas, while speaking highly of foreign cooperation in optimising extraction at the Bir Seba oil field, currently operated through a joint venture with Vietnam’s Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP). He expressed his strong interest in furthering cooperation with foreign partners in this field.



In the discussions, participants emphasised the historical and present relationship between the two countries, expressing their respect for President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap, and cherishing positive images of Vietnam and its people. They noted the two countries should find ways to remove obstacles and promote mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in agriculture, trade, science, and oil and gas.



Attendees also expressed interest in Vietnam's investment environment. An automotive parts supplier sought information about potential partners and procedures to enhance cooperation with Vietnam.



Khanh requested the Touggourt Governor to continue facilitate cooperation between PVEP and Sonatrach Petroleum Corporation, suggesting expansion to further leverage the project's success and make it a symbol of cooperation that brings significant benefits to both sides.



He emphasised that respect and trust are fundamental factors in the Vietnam-Algeria relations, especially amidst current global and regional fluctuations. The Ambassador stressed the importance of reactivating and implementing existing frameworks and agreements to facilitate cooperation development.



Besides, the diplomat introduced Vietnam's outstanding potential in agriculture, tourism, processing industry, information technology, and telecommunications, and called on Touggourt authorities and businesses to consider cooperation in these sectors.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh holds talks with Ouargla Governor Abdelghani Filali. (Photo: VNA)

In Ouargla province, Khanh held talks with Governor Abdelghani Filali, who spoke highly of the ties with Vietnam, seeing the country as a model and a source of inspiration for Algerian people to follow. He also praised Vietnamese experts' role in developing the local oil and gas industry and expressed his hope for a greater Vietnamese presence in other specialised fields.



Ouargla is currently focused on agricultural development, particularly high-tech farming, he said, adding the locality hopes that Vietnam will share experience in developing production chain, agricultural product processing and packaging. Other areas that the province welcomes cooperation include education, advanced technology and tourism.



Khanh suggested the exchange of apprentices in the fields of petrochemistry and application of science technology in agriculture, highlighting the possibility to cooperate in trade and tourism.



At the working sessions, both Algerian governors expressed interest in Khanh's proposals on developing cooperation between Vietnamese and Algerian localities, citing the twining relationship between Vietnam's Dien Bien and Algeria's Batna as a model.

Vietnamese products are introduced to local residents. (Photo: VNA)

As part of the visit, the Vietnamese delegation organised a trade exhibition to introduce Vietnamese products and images to local residents. Most visitors expressed high appreciation for Vietnamese goods and hoped to see more Vietnamese products in supermarkets and shopping centres across Algeria./.