Vietnam Book, Reading Culture Day responded in Russia

A book festival was held in Moscow on May 1 in response to the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day (April 21), giving a chance for the Vietnamese community in Russia to meet, exchange books and promote the reading culture.



Along with introducing various kinds and titles of books to readers to encourage their reading, the festival also offered an opportunity for visitors to experience calligraphy, folk games and traditional cuisine of Vietnam.



A fund-raising event was also held to build schools for mountainous students at home.



After presenting books to the festival organising board, Mai Nguyen Tuyet Hoa, First Secretary for Education at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, said that she hopes a library will be set up for Vietnamese youngsters in the country soon.



The Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day was first held in 2022 following the Prime Minister's Decision No.1862/QD-TTg.



The day is expected to encourage and develop the reading movement among the community, contributing to building a learning society. In addition, it aims to honour readers, authors, publishers, printers and libraries that make efforts to preserve, collect and promote books./.