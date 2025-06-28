Vietnam bolsters friendship, cooperation with RoK

President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien speaks at the meeting (Photo: VFF)

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien on June 27 expressed readiness to work closely with Korean partners to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), making it more substantive, effective, and mutually beneficial for the people of both countries.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Association of People Loving Vietnam in the RoK (VESAMO) led by Chang Ho Ick, Vice Chairman of Dongwon Group and Vice Chairman of the Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hanoi on June 27, Chien reaffirmed Vietnam’s continued support for the RoK’s development policies.

Central to the relationship are the 300,000 Vietnamese living, working, and studying in the RoK and the nearly 200,000 Koreans residing in Vietnam, he said, stressing the role of 80,000 multicultural Vietnamese-Korean families in cementing bilateral ties.

The host also thanked VESAMO for its ongoing support to the Vietnamese community in the RoK, especially students and workers.

Phan Anh Son, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), stressed that VUFO and the Vietnam–Korea Friendship Association would continue partnering with VESAMO and other Korean civil society groups to effectively realise high-level agreements and foster people-to-people exchanges.

During the trip, the VESAMO delegation attended the inauguration of two charity houses in Hanoi's outlying district of Ung Hoa and donated 10 million VND to 10 families, explored investment opportunities in Quang Ninh province, and attended the Vietnam–RoK friendship night in Hanoi.

Founded in 2002 in Busan, VESAMO is a non-profit organisation uniting academics, business leaders, legal professionals, artists, and intellectuals dedicated to promoting ties with Vietnam./.