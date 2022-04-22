Vietnam Blockchain Union makes debut

Vietnam Blockchain Union (VBU) was launched at a ceremony held by Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) in Hanoi on April 21, aiming to connect the technology business community and provide consultancy to related agencies to develop policies and legal frameworks on Blockchain technology, digital assets, and currencies.

Addressing the event, Nguyen Minh Hong, Chairman of the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA), said that in the fourth industrial revolution, blockchain is key to digital transformation, along with increasingly popular technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data and robotics.



With the ability to share information and data transparently in real time, sustainably, and with high security, Blockchain has become one of the breakthrough technology trends with wide applicability in many sectors including finance, health, education, intellectual property, logistics, entertainment and agriculture, he said.



Dang Minh Tuan, chairman of VBU, said that in the technology field, Blockchain is the key to turning Vietnam into a strongly developed country in terms of new technology.



The VBU will become a bridge connecting the business community and relevant authorities to build a legal framework in the field for Vietnam, he said, adding that it is expected to help the country succeed in the field as well as the digital economy./.