Vietnam-Binh Dinh Formula 1 powerboat racing team makes debut

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Pham Anh Tuan (centre) and Raimondo di San Germano, General Director of H2O Racing (left) at the event (Photo: baodinhdinh)



Binh Dinh will host the Formula 1 powerboat race F1H2O Grand Prix and Aquabike Grand Prix 2024 in March, making Vietnam the host for the first time. The events will gather 70 racers from 30 countries.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lam Hai Giang lauded the efforts of Fleur De Lys Hospitality Company to form a racing team of Vietnam to participate in this prestigious race for the first time.

He said that the international sport event is expected to help the locality promote the image of its people and landscapes as well as local strength, thus attracting investment.



The official urged the Department of Culture and Sports, relevant agencies and localities where the races are held, to coordinate with the Organising Committee so that the racing team achieves the highest result.



Tran Viet Anh, Chairman of Fleur De Lys Hospitality Company, the team’s sponsor, said that after a period of negotiations, the Swedish boat racing team agreed to sign an agreement with the company to change its name to Vietnam-Binh Dinh Formula 1 powerboat racing team to take part in international tournaments hosted by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM).



The team is made up of reigning World Champion Jonas Andersson and Stefan Arand of Estonia who finished third overall in the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship.



As scheduled, the Aquabike Grand Prix Binh Dinh 2024 will take place from March 22-24, while the F1H20 Grand Prix will be held from March 29-31, 2024.



A number of activities will be held in the frameworks of the events, including a food festival and live music performances./.