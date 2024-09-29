Vietnam believes in multilateral cooperation, int’l solidarity: National Day celebration

The Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation, and other international organizations in Geneva held a ceremony on September 27 to mark Vietnam’s 79th National Day (September 2, 1945-2024).



The event was attended by over 300 guests, including Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet; Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, head of the Vietnamese Delegation in Geneva; and Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Phung The Long; as well as ambassadors and permanent representatives from various countries, leaders of international organisations based in Geneva, and representatives from the Geneva state government, the Swiss business community, and many Vietnamese intellectuals and people currently living and working in Switzerland.



Speaking at the event, Deputy FM Viet expressed his joy in participating in the National Day celebration in Geneva, the place witnessing the signing of the Geneva Accords on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Indochina. Recalling Vietnam’s significant historical milestones in its journey of nation-building and development, Viet said, "Vietnam's success today would not have been possible without the cooperation, support, and assistance of countries, international organisations, non-governmental organisations, and other partners and friends represented here today. From the COVID-19 pandemic to the devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi, we are deeply grateful for your support. This exemplifies the best of international solidarity and cooperation.”



He noted that with the enormous challenges the world is currently facing, solidarity and international cooperation are more essential than ever. This is also the main message Vietnam brought to the recent Summit for the Future held in New York. Vietnam will maintain its contributions to promoting international cooperation, particularly in the work of the United Nations.



Vietnam is currently attending the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), and also seeking support for its re-election to the Council for the 2026-2028 term, he said, expressing his hope to count on the international community’s invaluable support.



Ambassador Dung emphasised that as a current member of the UNHRC in the 2023-2025 term, Vietnam will continue to promote and protect human rights and contribute even more to the collective work of the international community, particularly within the Council.



At the ceremony, the Vietnamese delegation displayed several pieces of artwork and photos showcasing the land and people of Vietnam, introduced traditional music, and several traditional Vietnamese dishes./.