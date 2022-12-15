Vietnam, Belgium share experience in population database building

Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen Nguyen Duy Ngoc held a working session with head of the Belgian general department in charge of identity and citizenship affairs Philippe Moreau in Brussels on December 14 (local time) to share experience in building a population database and connecting it with the national databases for socio-economic development.



Ngoc and Vietnamese officials asked the host about privacy measures as well as management, operation and maintenance of database system.



Moreau said it took Belgium up to 10 years to complete its database and those who declare false information could face strict punishments in the country.



Ngoc suggested Belgium work closely with Vietnam’s authorities on digital transformation in service of green, circular and digital economy in a modern and sustainable manner.



The working session is part of the Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s ongoing visit to Belgium at the invitation of his Belgian counterpart./.