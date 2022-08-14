Vietnam beefs up ties with Germany’s Saxony state

There remains great potential for cooperation between Vietnam and Germany’s Saxony state, especially in vocational training, recruitment of Vietnamese skilled workers, green and renewable energy development, climate change response and tourism, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh told Saxony Premier Michael Kretschmer.



During a meeting with the German official on August 11, Ambassador Minh highlighted the fruitful development of the friendship between Vietnam and Saxony state in recent years, expressing the gratitude to the government of Saxony state for promoting the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Germany in general and Saxony in particular.



The diplomat suggested the state government considers promoting the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the state’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, thus creating a favourable framework for recruiting more Vietnamese skilled workers for German enterprises.



For his part, Kretschmer said the collaboration between Saxony and Vietnam has been developing positively in recent years, adding that the Vietnamese community here has made important contributions to the cultural diversity of the state.



As President of the association of public universities in Saxony, Kretschmer affirmed his interest and desire to further promote cooperation between the two sides in education, research and vocational training in a systematic and professional fashion.



Meeting with Ambassador Minh, Saxony's State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Labour Thomas Kralinski showed his impression at Vietnam's economic growth, affirming that German businesses in general and those in Saxony in particular are very interested in increasing investment in the country.



He said the German locality has experience in researching and developing renewable and green energy, and it is willing to connect with research institutes and universities of Vietnam to promote cooperation in this sphere.



He also endorsed the proposal to sign an MoU in vocational training and recruitment of workers from Vietnam, saying that relevant authorities of the state will discuss the issue in detail with the Vietnamese embassy.



According to Kralinski, Leipzig city has implemented many projects to attract skilled workers from Vietnam and by the end of this year, about 100 Vietnamese workers will come to the city to work.



Kralinski expressed his desire to have the embassy's support in finding partners for the Leipzig Trade Fair - one of Germany's largest fairs, to launch fairs and exhibitions in both countries.



Minh spoke highly of cooperation projects in vocational training and labourer recruitment between Leipzig and Vietnamese localities, believing that the successes brought by these programmes will contribute to benefiting the people of the two countries.



He hoped that the two sides will continue to coordinate and promote the implementation of these projects on a larger scale.



The Vietnamese diplomat took the occasion to invite Kretschmer and leaders of the Ministry of Economic Affairs to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time, affirming that the Vietnamese Embassy is always ready to support Saxony in carrying out investment promotion activities in Vietnam.



During his visit to Saxony, Ambassador Minh also met with representatives of the Vietnamese association, veterans association, and Vietnam Buddhist cultural centre in Dresden./.