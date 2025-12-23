Vietnam becomes popular end-of-year destination for families in region

Foreign tourists in Hanoi. Vietnam is becoming an increasingly popular choice for families. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Vietnam is becoming an increasingly popular choice for families in the region and beyond, according to a new report from Agoda.



Based on searches made between September and November for stays during December 2025 and January 2026, Agoda recorded a 30% increase in family travel interest to Vietnam compared with the same period last year.



Agoda data shows that the country is attracting more international families than ever this season.



Vu Ngoc Lam, country director at Agoda, said: “It is wonderful to see Vietnam increasingly chosen as an end-of-year holiday destination for families from across Asia and beyond. Agoda’s data shows that travellers are recognising Vietnam’s family-friendly appeal, which further strengthens its position on the global travel map. As more families plan their festive-season or year-end getaways, we are delighted to support them through Agoda’s simple, intuitive platform and our wide range of stays, flights, and activities.”



The Republic of Korea take the lead as the top market interested in travelling to Vietnam in December and January, with families from India, Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia rounding out the top five.



Notably, Agoda reported that Indian families showed the highest growth in travel interest to Vietnam during this period, with a 186% increase in searches. Malaysians are also expressing strong growth in interest, with a 74% increase in searches, highlighting Vietnam’s appeal as a family destination in Southeast Asia and beyond.



Families are choosing Vietnam for its storied culture and cuisine, diverse landscapes, and abundance of family-friendly resorts and attractions, it said.



Phu Quoc Island leads as the most sought-after destination among international family travellers with a 47% increase in searches, popular for its sandy beaches, calm waters, and nature parks ideal for multi-generation vacations.



Da Nang follows with 42% growth in travel interest, noted for its beaches, soft adventure activities, and access to Ba Na Hills theme park. Nha Trang comes in third place, remaining a favourite for its long coastline, family-oriented resorts, and island experiences. In the fourth place, HCM City appeals with its vibrant food scene, entertainment complexes, and day trips to the Mekong Delta.



In the North, Hanoi continues to draw families with its cultural landmarks, museums, and festive atmosphere, rounding out the top five most family-friendly year-end destinations in Vietnam.



Meanwhile, though Vietnamese families traditionally travel less internationally at the end of the year – typically preferring to wait for the Lunar New Year – China is becoming a noticeable exception.



Among the top 20 outbound destinations preferred by Vietnamese families during the December–January period, searches for Shanghai increased 58%, while Beijing increased 59%. This shift is supported by the launch of new direct routes between Hanoi and selected Chinese cities earlier this year, making end-of-year overseas trips more accessible than ever./.