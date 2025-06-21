Vietnam becomes irresistible destination for global filmmakers

Cat Ba Archipelago in Hai Phong is chosen as the location for a nine-episode series based on the mega-popular game League of Legends (Photo: VNA)

With its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural identity, and a government eager to roll out the red carpet, Vietnam is emerging not just as a backdrop but as a dynamic player in international cinema.

A rising star on global filmmaking map

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival held from May 13-24 in France, Vietnam seized the spotlight with a promotional event titled “Vietnam – A Dynamic Asian Market and Emerging Destination for International Film Production”. The gathering, a blend of cultural showcase and strategic pitch, highlighted the nation’s dual allure: a burgeoning film market and a visually stunning, production-friendly location.

“Vietnam is not just a vibrant and growing cinema market, but a rich and inspiring filming destination,” said Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism. “We offer a natural backdrop library filled with diverse cultural, historical, and geographical elements, each frame ready to tell a cinematic story”.

Vietnam’s cinematic appeal lies in its diverse settings, from terraced mountains and limestone karsts to bustling markets and ancient towns. Its mix of ethnic vibes, buzzing street life, and old traditions gives directors a goldmine for storytelling.

On the practical side, Khanh is proud of Vietnam’s upgraded roads, hotels, and professional film crews, as well as its young and eager workforce. Cheap production costs and a government cutting red tape make it a no-brainer for foreign filmmakers.

A new home for global blockbusters

The proof is in the productions. Riot Studios, a US production giant, has recently chosen the Cat Ba Archipelago in Hai Phong as the location for a nine-episode series based on the mega-popular game League of Legends. Set to hit Netflix and HBO, it targets 650 million gamers worldwide, promising a massive boost for Vietnam’s film scene and tourism.

Vietnam isn’t a stranger to international shoots, but this is the first time a global TV franchise is calling it home base.

The ripple effects could be transformative. After Kong: Skull Island turned Ninh Binh’s Trang An into a tourist mecca, Cat Ba could see a similar surge, with the UN World Tourism Organisation noting that film-featured spots can see visitor spikes of 20%-300% in just a year or two.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung confirmed that the Government is offering easy permits, tax breaks, and logistics support to foreign crews.

The country is also building what it calls “soft infrastructure” - a Production Attraction Index, a nationwide database of filming locations, and dedicated support hubs designed to make shoots seamless. “It’s not enough to look good,” Hung said. “We want to make filmmaking here effortless”./.