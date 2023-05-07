Making news
Vietnam beat Myanmar in SEA Games women’s football
Vietnam’s three goals were scored by Huynh Nhu in the 10th minute, Thanh Nha 76th minute, and Thuy Trang 89th minute, while Mo Mo Tun scored the only goal for Myanmar at Minute 41.
Vietnam are in Group A with the Philippines, Myanmar, and Malaysia, with their next match against the Philippines slated for May 9. Group B consists of the host Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, and Laos.
Also on the day, the Vietnamese men's volleyball players beat their Malaysian rivals 3-0, advancing to the semi-finals.
Vietnam’s target of defending their silver medal at the Games this year is said to be quite difficult, as their next opponent in the semi-finals is the defending-champion Indonesia.
In the 3x3 men’s basketball of the tournament, the Vietnamese squad lost to host Cambodia in the semi-final and competed with Thailand for the bronze medal in a match scheduled for May 7./.