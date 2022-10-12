Vietnam, Bangladesh to cooperate to contribute to UNHRC: official  

Vietnam and Bangladesh will work closely to contribute more to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam affirmed after both nations were elected to the council on October 11.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the official congratulated the Vietnamese government and people on the success, saying the result demonstrates Vietnamese people’s aspiration.



Vietnam and Bangladesh have a “fantastic” bilateral relationship, he said, adding that in a multilateral setting, the two countries had served as UNHRC members.



They worked really closely to finalise a resolution related to climate change and migration, he continued.



According to the official, in the changing global order, challenges will be even greater compared to the tenure when both countries were UNHRC members in 2014-2016.



Given this, he suggested the two countries adapt themselves quickly, saying countries, not just Vietnam and Bangladesh, should understand each other better.



Shahriar Alam also noted that human rights is a vast topic integrally linked with economic development.



Vietnam and Bangladesh share similarities in culture and both experienced bloody wars to gain liberation, he said, suggesting the two countries work to promote peace and take it as the centre in decision making./.