Vietnam bags two golds at 36th International Olympiad in Informatics

The Vietnamese students claim two golds, one silver and one bronze at the 36th International Olympiad in Informatics hosted by Egypt from September 1-6, (Photo: VNA)

All the four Vietnamese students who participated in the 36th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2024) have won prizes, bringing home two golds, one silver and one bronze, the Ministry of Education and Training announced on September 6.

They are from the High School for the Gifted of the Hanoi University of Science (HUS) under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi. The gold medals were awarded to Pham Cong Minh and Hoang Xuan Bach. Nguyen Huu Tuan claimed a silver while Pham Ngoc Trung took a bronze.

With the results, Vietnam came fourth among participating countries and territories after the US, Japan, and Poland.

The competition, which took place in Alexandria, Egypt from September 1-6, drew 353 students from 91 countries and territories.

At last year’s competition, the Vietnamese team was placed in the top nine, with one gold, two silvers and one bronze./.