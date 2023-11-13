Vietnam bags eights golds at World Bodybuilding Championship

With the result, the country ranked 3rd in the medal tally, following India and Mongolia.



The gold medals were grabbed by Pham Van Mach at the men’s 55 kg event, Dinh Kim Loan at the women’s 55 kg event, Bao Quoc Vuong at the men’s 65 kg, Ho Huy Binh at the men’s 70 kg, Nguyen Thi Kim Dung at women’s fitness up to 165 cm category, Pham Van Phuoc at the men’s Athletic Physique up to 160 cm, Tran Hoang Duy and Nguyen Thi Kim Thoa at the mixed pairs category, and Nguyen Thi Kim Dung at women’s Athletic Physique up to 165 cm.



The 14th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Congress drew the participation of nearly 300 athletes from 39 countries and territories worldwide. The Vietnamese delegation joined the tournament with 21 athletes who competed in 26 out of 51 categories.



Particularly, Vietnamese bodybuilding legendary Pham Van Mach won the gold medal at the championship for the sixth time.



He is widely regarded as Vietnam’s most decorated bodybuilder in the continental and global arenas. In addition to his numerous world titles, he has clinched the Asian championships seven times and been a consistent gold medalist at the SEA Games.



At the 31st SEA Games held in Vietnam in 2022, he emerged victorious in the highly competitive 55kg division./.