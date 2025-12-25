Vietnam, Azerbaijan push defence industry ties during Hanoi talks

Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) welcomes Minister of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev on December 25. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang held talks with Minister of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev in Hanoi on December 25.

Giang assured his guest that Vietnam always attaches importance to consolidating its traditional friendship with Azerbaijan, a relationship nurtured by the late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Heydar Aliyev, successive generations of leaders, and people of both nations, and elevated to a Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

The Vietnamese people and army appreciate the invaluable support provided by the Azerbaijani people during their past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as the current development process, he said.

According to him, Vietnam – Azerbaijan defence ties have progressed in line with directions of the two countries’ leaders and defence ministries, as well as the signed cooperation agreements, yielding positive results, particularly in the exchange of delegations at various levels and in the defence industry.

Defence industry ties have garnered strong attention from both sides, reaping encouraging results such as mutual visits, meetings, support and participation in international defence exhibitions hosted by each country, he added.

Looking ahead, Giang proposed accelerating the signing of defence industry cooperation deals to enable deeper collaboration aligned with mutual needs and capabilities, intensifying delegation exchanges at all levels, supporting and taking part in defence industry exhibitions hosted by each side, advancing military trade, considering joint technology production and transfer, and training skilled personnel.

With Vietnam scheduled to host its third International Defence Expo in 2026, Giang invited Mustafayev, defence industry officials, and defence firms of Azerbaijan to visit the country, attend the event, and display their products.

In response, Mustafayev underscored that his visit reflects growing bilateral defence industry relations.

Praising the longstanding coordination in economy, energy, trade and technology, with particular emphasis on defense industry, he affirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to deepen ties in the agreed fields, especially the defence industry, based on shared interests and needs, to further bolster the effective development of overall bilateral relations./.