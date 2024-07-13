Vietnam, Australia step up cooperation in promoting gender equality

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (right) meets with Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality Stephanie Copus Campbell on July 11. (Photo: Published by VNA)

Vietnam has attached great importance to gender equality and has reaped significant progress in this regard thanks to collaboration with other countries, including Australia, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam told Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality Stephanie Copus Campbell at a working session on July 11.

Tam expressed his delight at cooperation results between the two countries in promoting gender equality, emphasising this remains a focus of the bilateral ties.

He also congratulated Australian candidate Natasha Stott Despoja on her re-election to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

The ambassador lauded the growing interest of both countries in gender aspects in priority agendas such as climate change, and bilateral cooperation areas.

For her part, Campbell noted her deep impressions during her Vietnam visit in May, with significant outcomes, especially her meetings with representatives of ministries, agencies, the private sector, and businesses where women hold leadership positions.

She expressed her desire to share Australia's experience in gender equality practices and international cooperation in this field with Vietnam.

Campbell believed that the Southeast Asian nation will continue affirming its role and making significant contributions to multinational-level cooperation in gender equality, contributing to raising collective voices on this issue.

On this occasion, the two officials exchanged views on emerging challenges related to gender equality./.