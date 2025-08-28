Vietnam, Australia look to step up multifaceted cooperation

A view of the meeting between Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for National Defence, Security, and External Affairs and Australia's Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade (JSCFADT) (Photo: VNA)

During a three-day working visit to Australia from August 25 – 27, a delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for National Defence, Security, and External Affairs led by its Chairman Senior Lieutenant General Le Tan Toi made courtesy calls on President of the Senate Sue Lines and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Sharon Claydon.

The delegation also met with Australian parliamentary and government officials, including those from the Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade (JSCFADT), members of parliament (MPs), deputy ministers, assistant ministers, and representatives from the Departments of Home Affairs and Defence. They also attended Q&A sessions in the Australian Senate and House of Representatives and visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.

At the meetings, Australian parliamentary leaders and MPs warmly welcomed the Vietnamese delegation, saying they are the first foreign guests to visit and engage with the 48th Australian Parliament. They highlighted the visit as a significant step in strengthening the Vietnam - Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The hosts affirmed that Vietnam - Australia relations are at their strongest stage since the upgrade to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, marked by high political and strategic trust.

In his response, Toi conveyed congratulations from Vietnamese NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh to the Australian Parliament and people on the successful organisation of the 48th parliamentary elections, congratulated Sue Lines on her re-election as President of the Senate and Milton Dick as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He reaffirmed that Australia is one of Vietnam’s most important partners in the region, and Vietnam attaches importance to and stands ready to strengthen and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Lines stated that Vietnam is always in her heart, expressing her continued support for advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Meanwhile, Claydon, who is also Chairperson of the Australia - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group, congratulated Vietnam on its 80th National Day, affirming that Vietnam is one of the favourite destinations for Australian visitors.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the strong development of the Vietnam – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, showing their desire to maintain regular all-level exchanges to strengthen political trust and boost cooperation across various sectors. They also hoped to further increase two-way trade and exchange experiences on legislation and policy-making, and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Toi called on the Australian side to continue supporting the training of UN peacekeeping forces of Vietnam; strengthen cooperation in crime prevention; promote bilateral trade; consider continuing to provide scholarships for Vietnamese students and expand educational and training collaboration; boost people-to-people exchanges; and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Australia to live, study, and work in accordance with local laws.

The Australian government aimed to enhance cooperation with Vietnam in investment and trade, specifically by facilitating the entry of timber and cotton products into the Vietnamese market. They also agreed to explore the possibility of continuing to provide scholarships for Vietnamese students to study in Australia across various fields.

Representatives of the Australian Departments of Home Affairs and Defence affirmed their readiness to expand cooperation with Vietnamese partners under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and support Vietnam in enhancing law enforcement and security capabilities in combating crime, cyber and technology security, maritime security, and information sharing.

MP Matt Thistlethwaite, Assistant Minister for Immigration, and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, affirmed that Australia will facilitate visa issuance for Vietnamese citizens for work in agriculture, study, and tourism, consider Vietnam’s request for transit visas through Australia to New Zealand and continue prioritising official development assistance (ODA) support for Vietnam./.