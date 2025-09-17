Vietnam, Australia deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn. (Photo: VNA)

The visit to Australia from September 16-22 by Nguyen Trong Nghia, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, is expected to contribute effectively to promoting political cooperation, party-to-party exchanges, and collaboration between the two countries in education, communications, culture, science and technology, innovation, and other fields.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam, the visit will help further consolidate and enhance bilateral strategic trust for peace, stability, and development in the region.

Vietnam and Australia have established a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting the depth of their bilateral ties and opening up broad prospects for more extensive, practical, and effective cooperation in the years ahead. The two sides have adopted a 2024-2027 Action Programme to implement this framework, focusing on six priority areas: strengthening political, defence-security, and judicial cooperation; boosting economic connectivity; enhancing knowledge building and people-to-people links; advancing cooperation on climate, environment, and energy; supporting science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation; and consolidating regional and international collaboration.

These areas not only reflect shared interests but also align with the policy priorities of both countries. To date, Vietnam and Australia have completed or kept on track 96% of the 180 actions under the Action Programme. In the coming period, bilateral cooperation will continue to be vigorously advanced across all six pillars to deliver concrete and practical outcomes.

High-level visits between the two countries have been frequent in recent times, further enriching bilateral relations. Following Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Vietnam in June 2023, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited Australia in March 2024, when both sides announced the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Most recently, Governor-General Sam Mostyn paid a state visit to Vietnam on September 10.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (Photo: VNA)

According to Ambassador Tam, people-to-people connectivity is a key focus of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Strengthening cooperation in media, press, communications, culture, information, sports, and the arts holds great significance in deepening mutual understanding. Such collaboration can expand in flexible and innovative ways, bringing the peoples of both nations closer together.

The diplomat also noted that the Vietnamese community in Australia is sizable, numbering around 350,000. Notably, Vietnamese ranks among the four most commonly spoken languages in Australia, after English, Chinese, and Arabic. During her recent state visit to Vietnam, Governor-General Sam Mostyn and senior Vietnamese leaders discussed the development and positive contributions of the Vietnamese community in Australia to bilateral relations.

Nghia’s ongoing visit also reflects the Party and State’s recognition of the overseas Vietnamese community, reaffirming the consistent policy of regarding overseas Vietnamese as an inseparable part of the nation and an important resource for national development, as well as a bridge strengthening the bonds of friendship between Vietnam and international partners./.