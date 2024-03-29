Vietnam, Australia cooperate to develop offshore wind power projects

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (right) hosts a reception for Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski on March 28 (Photo: VNA)



Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski and leaders of Corio Generation of Australia’s Macquarie Group in Hanoi on March 28.



Describing it as a key project which contributes to expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Australia, and helps Vietnam realise the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), the Deputy PM suggested Corio Generation focus on technology support and transfer and diversify partners in the country during the process of investment in Vietnam.

For his part, Goledzinowski said a pillar of cooperation in bilateral relations is green energy transition - an area that has been strengthened between Australia and Vietnam in recent times.

Some Australian businesses are very interested in building offshore wind farms because Vietnam has great potential to develop this type of power, he continued.

Meanwhile, leaders of Corio Generation company suggested that conducive mechanisms and policies should be issued to create favourable conditions for investors in the field of renewable energy.

Corio has joined in the research and development of some renewable energy projects in Vietnam since 2019. As a member of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), the company is coordinating with other partners to mobilise resources for energy transition projects in Vietnam./.