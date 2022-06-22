Making news
Vietnam-Australia Centre officially launched
According to the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, the establishment of the centre is in implementation of an agreement signed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries in August 2019.
The Hanoi-based centre aims to help Vietnam access Australia’s knowledge, skills and expertise, experience in training and scientific research, thereby strengthening mutual understanding and deepening the fruitful partnership relationship between the two countries.
The VAC, to be jointly operated by the HCMA and the DFAT through the Aus4Skills Programme, also focuses on improving the capacity of Vietnamese leaders and managers to meet the requirements of integration and development of the country, and contributing to beefing up the close, positive and sustainable Vietnam-Australia cooperation relationship.
Earlier on June 8, the HCMA and DFAT signed an agreement on cooperation in implementing a project on establishing and building capacity of the VAC./.