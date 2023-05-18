Making news
Vietnam attends World Hydrogen Summit and Exhibition 2023
The Green Solutions Group (TGS) was the only Vietnamese company to join the event, which was co-hosted by the Sustainable Energy Council (SEC) and the authorities of South Holland province. It was its second presence at the event, following the first one in 2022.
The event welcomed policymakers, experts from research institutes, universities, and private enterprises worldwide to promote the event as the official global springboard for hydrogen deals and project developments where the real action is displayed to inspire and motivate the rest of the world.
This year, over 350 firms joined the event, twice the number in 2022. The exhibition attracted about 11,500 guests, including energy policy planners and CEOs from major corporations such as Air Production, Shell, Air Liquide, S&P Global, Argus, and ThyssenKrupp, from over 100 countries and territories.
It also saw the presence of high-ranking officials such as Executive Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson as well as energy ministers from the Netherlands, the UK, Australia, the US, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and others./.