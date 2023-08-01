Vietnam attends World Archery Championship in Germany

Among the six Vietnamese archers, Asian champion Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhi and former SEA Games winner Do Thi Anh Nguyet are the most promising athletes for high results in Germany.



The world archery championship gathers 529 competitors from 81 countries and territories around the world competing in 10 men's and women's individual and team recurve and compound categories.



It is an important event for Vietnam to test their skills before they take part in the Asian Games (ASIAD) in September in China./.