Vietnam attends workshop on managing potential East Sea conflict
Vietnam contributed to the function three presentations on managing coral reefs in the country, studying sea waves in the Gulf of Tonkin, and the agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction in the framework of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) .
Participants heard reports on the progress of cooperative projects and proposed new joint projects aimed at enhancing cooperation and dialogue to build trust and manage potential conflicts, reducing tension in the waters. Participants agreed to continue promoting cooperation within the workshop framework to build a peaceful, prosperous, and thriving East Sea region.
The hybrid workshop was jointly organised by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Geospatial Information Agency and the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies, attracting the participation of nearly 70 delegates from Vietnam, Brunei, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Taiwan (China).
This annual event, initiated by Indonesia in 1990, involves ten Southeast Asian nations, China and the territory of Taiwan. Its purpose is to create a forum for the parties to exchange joint works, thereby enhancing collaboration and dialogue in the East Sea area.
In the framework of the workshop, the 18th meeting of the working group on the study of tides and sea level change and their impact on coastal environment in the East Sea was held, focusing on the management and conservation of coral reefs./.