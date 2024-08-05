Vietnam attends UNGA High-Level Forum on a Culture of Peace

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang speaking at UN General Assembly High-Level Forum on a Culture of Peace (Photo: VNA)

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on August 2 (local time) attended the UN General Assembly High-Level Forum on a Culture of Peace, during which he affirmed that Vietnam is a peace-loving nation, which always lives in peace and harmony with other nations throughout its history, and was forced to take up arms only to fight against intentions of domination and invasion.