Vietnam attends UNGA High-Level Forum on a Culture of Peace
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on August 2 (local time) attended the UN General Assembly High-Level Forum on a Culture of Peace, during which he affirmed that Vietnam is a peace-loving nation, which always lives in peace and harmony with other nations throughout its history, and was forced to take up arms only to fight against intentions of domination and invasion.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)’s honouring Hanoi as a “City for Peace” 25 years ago is international recognition of the Vietnamese people’s efforts and contributions for peace, said Giang.
Today, Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, peace, cooperation and development deeply reflects that aspiration, he said, noting that as a partner for sustainable peace, Vietnam has continuously made efforts to implement the Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace, and gained many achievements in the process of socio-economic development and improving people's lives.
Recently, Vietnam has adopted the National Action Programme on Women, Peace and Security, enhancing the role and participation of women in the decision-making process on peace and security issues, Giang added.
The diplomat affirmed that promoting a culture of peace means ensuring no threat or use of force, and peaceful settlement of disputes, which are also basic principles in the UN Charter. He also called on countries to fully implement these principles, strive to achieve sustainable development goals, and promote a culture of peace for a bright future for current and future generations.
At the forum, the majority of participating member states highlighted the importance of nurturing and developing a culture of peace, emphasising the need to strengthen global cooperation and dialogue, solve disputes peacefully, and eliminate injustice and all forms of discrimination, especially in the context of increasing conflicts, geopolitical tensions and global crises./.