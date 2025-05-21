Vietnam attends UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice's 34th session

The Vietnamese delegation at the 34th session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Vienna, Austria, on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, attended the 34th session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ34) in Vienna, Austria, on May 19, outlining Vietnam’s push to strengthen its criminal justice system and spearhead international cooperation against cybercrime.

The session served as the final preparatory meeting for the 15th UN Crime Congress set for 2026 in the United Arab Emirates.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Minister Hang highlighted Vietnam’s role in hosting the signing ceremony for the Hanoi Convention, a new UN treaty on cybercrime, scheduled for October 25-26 in Hanoi. Co-chaired by Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the signing event marks a milestone as the first global legal instrument on crime prevention adopted by the UN in more than two decades.

She said through top-level diplomatic channels, Vietnam is delivering invitations from President Cuong to heads of state across all UN member countries to attend the ceremony, a milestone that underscores the country’s active role as a responsible member of the international community.

Over 1,000 delegates from UN member states reviewed reports from regional preparatory meetings held throughout 2025, finalised key documents that will form the basis for negotiations on the draft Abu Dhabi Declaration.

At a hybrid seminar attended by over 200 delegates the same day, Hang detailed plans for the Hanoi event, underlining close coordination with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the personal involvement of its Executive Director Ghada Fathi Waly.

She stressed that the Hanoi Convention represents the international community’s commitment to multilateralism, providing a legal framework for global cooperation in addressing cybercrime, a growing threat to socio-economic development worldwide.

The signing ceremony is not merely a formal event, but a powerful call to action for countries to sign and ratify the Convention swiftly, enabling it to enter into force and strengthen the global fight against cybercrime effectively, she said.

Waly expressed his optimism about the ceremony’s success, noting its significance as a lead-up to the UN’s 80th anniversary on October 24. Representatives from Algeria and Japan underscored the convention’s regional importance and praised Vietnam’s role as host of the signing ceremony.

As part of the CCPCJ34, the Vietnamese delegation held a working session with UNODC Executive Director Waly to discuss detailed preparations for the upcoming signing ceremony, as well as explore deeper Vietnam–UNODC cooperation in crime prevention. The delegation also met with representatives from several key countries involved in the negotiation of the Convention, including Russia, Algeria, Thailand, and Saint Kitts & Nevis. During these meetings, Vietnam delivered official invitation letters from President Cuong to the heads of state of participating countries and exchanged views on plans for cooperation at events scheduled for this October in Hanoi.