Vietnam attends regular meeting of IAEA Board of Governors
Speaking at the event, Kien highlighted Vietnam’s major policies and efforts to ensure nuclear security and safety and its atomic energy application for peaceful purposes and sustainable development, contributing to realising the country’s international commitments.
He shared common interests in the potential of new technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs), transportable nuclear power plant (TNPP), and floating nuclear power plant (FNPP).
The ambassador affirmed that the research, development, licensing, operation and deployment of the new nuclear technologies should be approached carefully and gradually.
It is necessary to soon form a legal framework that complies with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), protects the environment, respects sovereign independence and territorial integrity, ensures transparency, and follows common procedures and practices, he stated.
The Vietnamese representative also suggested the IAEA continue to support member countries, especially developing ones, in improving their capacity in nuclear research and application, and response to radiation and nuclear incidents, and in building and perfecting the domestic legal framework on nuclear law.
Each year, the IAEA Board of Governors convene meetings in March, June, September and November. The June meeting this year sees the participation of representatives from 35 Board members, IAEA member countries and international organisations.
Vietnam was elected as a member of the IAEA Board of Governors in September 2021 for the 2021-2023 term./.