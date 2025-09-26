Making news
Vietnam attends regional military cooperation conferences
Major General Nguyen Ba Luc, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), led a VPA delegation to the 14th Indo- Pacific Armies Chief Conference (IPACC), while Major General Nguyen Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Institute for Defence Strategy and History, led another Vietnam’s delegation to the 49th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS), all concluded in in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on September 25.
The events, along with the 11tth Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF), co-chaired by General Tan Sri Dato' Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain bin Jantan, Chief of the Malaysian Army, and General Ronald Clark, Commander of the US Army Pacific (USARPAC).
IPACC-14, IPAMS-49, and SELF-11 highlighted the importance of building trust and strengthening defence relations through open communications. The conferences aimed to promote regional army cooperation to address both current and future security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.
Key activities included roundtable discussions, bilateral meetings, and group sessions, all centred on strategic dialogue, knowledge sharing, and enhancing military-to-military cooperation.
In addition to official events, the organisers arranged cultural and social activities for delegates’ spouses to promote connections, cultural exchange, and dialogue on the family’s role in military life.
Held from September 23–25, the conferences brought together 162 delegates from 27 countries, including Malaysia, the US, Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.
On the sidelines, the Vietnamese delegation held bilateral meetings with representatives from Mongolia, the US, and Australia to discuss cooperation between their respective armies.
IPACC, initiated by the US Army Pacific, is held biennially to foster dialogue, mutual understanding, and collaboration among army chiefs across the Indo-Pacific. IPAMS, held annually, focuses on operational management, regional security, and military cooperation. SELF centres on leadership, combat readiness, and soldier welfare./.