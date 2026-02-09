Vietnam attends international spring festival in China’s Chongqing

At the Vietnamese booth at the first International Spring Festival hosted by the administration of Chongqing city, China from February 6 to 8. Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Chongqing city, China, took part in the first International Spring Festival hosted by the municipal administration from February 6 to 8.

The event brought together more than 20 foreign consulates general in Chongqing and Chengdu, along with many companies and well-known brands from the participating countries, creating a vibrant and multicultural exchange space on the occasion of the Year of the Horse.

International booths showcased distinctive features of each country’s culture, cuisine, and consumer products, attracting large numbers of local residents and international visitors.

At the Vietnamese exhibition zone, Consul General Bui Nguyen Long and his spouse, Nguyen Thi Kim Trung, introduced Vietnamese fried spring roll (known as “nem ran” in the North and “cha gio” in the South), a traditional dish regarded as one of the hallmarks of Vietnamese cuisine. They also shared insights into the cultural stories behind typical dishes, highlighting the culinary craftsmanship, the harmony of flavours, and the strong sense of community embedded in Vietnamese food culture.

In addition, the booth displayed a wide range of distinctive agricultural and consumer products, including coffee, tea, cashew nuts, and pepper, attracting strong interest from visitors.

Leaders of Chongqing city and representatives of diplomatic missions highly valued the thorough preparation and vivid presentation of the Vietnamese booth.

Chongqing Vice Mayor Huang Maojun and Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of Chongqing Wang Wen expressed their impressions of Vietnamese cuisine, as well as the diversity and market potential of Vietnamese agricultural and food products.

Participants agreed that such direct promotional activities help enhance mutual understanding, promote people-to-people exchanges, and give a boost to trade and cultural cooperation between localities of the two countries.

The Vietnamese booth drew a steady stream of visitors who came to sample the cuisine, take photos, exchange product information, and explore cooperation opportunities.

Through the event, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Chongqing sought to promote the image of Vietnam, its people, and culinary culture, while introducing the production and supply capacities of Vietnamese enterprises, thereby contributing to the Vietnam – China friendship and cooperation./.