Vietnam attends Francophonie Economic Forum in Tunisia
Themed “For a shared growth in the Francophone space”, the forum was organised by the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA-Tunisia), in partnership with the Tunisian Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tunisia (CCIT), with a view to boosting economic cooperation among the French-speaking countries in many fields, including investment and digitalisation.
It attracted the participation of representatives from 80 member states and observers of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF).
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the forum, General Secretary of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Tran Thi Lan Anh said that Vietnam has to date traded with 44 out of the 54 official members of the OIF.
The total trade turnover between Vietnam and French-speaking countries reached 33 billion USD last year, up 36.5% year-on-year, and 24 billion USD in the first eight months of this year.
The VCCI will continue stepping up trade and investment promotion activities with organisations of French-speaking countries, and increase the provision of information for Vietnamese businesses so that they can have more chances to connect with partners in these nations, she added./.