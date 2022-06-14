Vietnam attends Fetes Consulaires in Lyon

The Asia New Generation - Vietnam has cooperated with the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France and associations of Vietnamese in France to stage an impressive dragon dance and traditional music programme, an Ao dai show and a tourism exhibition at the event. Vietnam's food was also offered to visitors.



This annual event aims to honour the presence of consular delegations in the city, helping local residents discover the diversity of the communities in Lyon, contributing to its dynamism and development.



According to the event’s organising board, 53 countries took part in the festival.



During the two-day event, participants had the opportunity to visit more than 60 booths and attend about 30 art performances and shows featuring ethnic fashion, culinary delights, scenic spots and tourism of participating countries./.